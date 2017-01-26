A nearly deaf superfan is getting the chance to hear George Strait one last time

Music is a part of our everyday lives. We hear it in stores when we go shopping, and play it in our cars on our way to work. Not only does music entertain us, but it also helps us cope with certain moods on a day-to-day basis.

So, it would be difficult to imagine what life would be like without music — unless of course, you’re Chase Pair.

RELATED: George Strait continues his reign as the King of Country going into 2017





Chase is a 15-year-old George Strait superfan from Little Rock, Arkansas. According to KATV, he suffers from a birth defect that will eventually make him go deaf. Knowing that he has little time left to hear George’s voice on some of his favorite songs has caused him to make one wish. And, that wish is to meet George, and hear him perform live one last time.

Turns out that Chase will get to live out a portion of his dream all thanks his mother, Julie and a few good-hearted people.

After learning about her son’s request, Julie penned a letter to George and his team explaining Chase’s condition. She also started a social media campaign to get the word out about Chase’s wish. After a few days, Verizon Arena and George’s promoter hooked Chase and his mom up with a pair of tickets to see his idol play in Las Vegas in April. In addition to that, Southwest Airlines gifted them with free round-trip airfares to their destination.

“I’m just ready to pack. I’m just happy,” said Chase enthusiastically. “I want to go see him!”

RELATED: George Strait remained one of country music’s most beloved cowboys in 2016

The concert venue is currently looking into obtaining meet-and-greet passes for Chase, but we’re pretty sure he’s just as thrilled to get to see his hero. Hey, we are too!

George wrapped his Strait To Vegas Tour in Dec. of 2016. In April, he will return to Sin City for “2 Nights of Number 1s.” The special concerts are set to take place over four weekends, and will include 60 No. 1 hits on back-to-back nights from April to December.