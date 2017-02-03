A news reporter definitely wasn’t expecting this to happen on air when she brought her daughter to work

Well, mom certainly wasn’t expecting this!

Pakistani model and news anchor Fiza Ali brought her daughter to work with her recently, only to have a very unpleasant surprise thrust upon her on right on air.

As mom talks, the little one takes the opportunity in the spotlight to sock her mama right in the face. Ali lets out an audible squeal as her daughter’s hand strikes her face. But that’s not all folks! Nope, the kiddo came back for more, hitting her mom in the face again just seconds later.





Eventually mom catches on this isn’t going to end anytime soon, so she grabs her daughter’s little hand to stop the violence. The child, however, remains determined, continuing to try to hit mom! It ultimately requires third party intervention to end the battle.

Ali is quite literally in tears by the end of the 20-second ordeal, most likely of embarrassment.