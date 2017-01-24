A Pittsburgh man bit off his roommate’s ear after getting into an argument about President Trump

Around 6:45 on Monday morning, Pittsburgh man Marco Ortiz was attacked by his roommate after the pair got into a verbal argument over President Trump.

RELATED: This time it’s a Comedy Central writer who can’t keep his Twitter fingers from making fun of Barron Trump

Both men are from Mexico, and Ortiz’s roommate was reportedly afraid that he would be deported under President Trump’s immigration policy proposals, even though he is in the United States legally, according to Ortiz. He had been watching Trump speak on TV while drinking beer when Ortiz came home. The roommate, who has not yet been publicly identified, attacked Ortiz, biting off a piece of his ear and threatening to kill him.





“Anytime he’s drinking, he’s going crazy,” Ortiz said. “All he would say is, ‘If Donald Trump gonna take me out, I gotta kill so many people, then somebody kill me and I am happy.'”

Ortiz managed to escape to a nearby Shell gas station, where he asked for help. Police arrived at the gas station, and Ortiz was taken to a hospital. The officers then went to the apartment, where they found the piece of Ortiz’s ear, but not his roommate.

Ortiz is in stable condition, with his ear having been stitched back together. According to investigators, police are still looking for his roommate.

RELATED: Monica Lewinsky joins Chelsea Clinton in defense of Barron Trump