A rarely seen photo of Princess Diana in a beautiful floor-length gown will grace the cover of Harper’s Bazaar

Princess Diana continues to be beloved around the world for her grace, generosity and sense of style.

In a forthcoming issue Harper’s Bazaar UK, the magazine tributes the late royal with rarely seen photo of her in a floor-length gown staring stoically into the distance.

The cover story is a collaboration with Kensington Palace on an upcoming exhibition “Diana: Her Fashion Story.”

“We celebrate Diana’s legacy with a collectors’ edition March cover in partnership with @KensingtonRoyal,” the magazine tweeted on Thursday.





People Magazine elaborates:

The cover features a head-to-toe shot of Diana, photographed by Patrick Demarchelier. The image was last seen on the cover of the August 1995 issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which was done in honor of Diana’s visit to the U.S., where she received an award for her charitable work. Demarchelier granted Harper’s Bazaar UK permission to republish the image in honor of the 20th anniversary of her death.

