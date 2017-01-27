A Russian road rage incident ends in a very unnecessary moment of confrontation

Leave it to the Russians to not have their road-side manners under control.

In this dash cam video, you can see an awkward confrontation between a few individuals, and as the car drives off, things escalate.

RELATED: Russian man gets out to yell at driver, forgot to shift into park

From the video description:

It’s a scene right out of a movie: a group of men are in a nasty road rage argument, punctuated by angry plumes of cigarette smoke. In a show of superior bad-assness, one guy hops on the hood of the escaping car and the most stone-cold guy actually punches out the window of the moving car, still puffing angrily on his cigarette. Yikes!!





This episode takes place in Karelia, Russia.