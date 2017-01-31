A second Obama appointee just got replaced

A release from the Department of Homeland Security confirms that Daniel Ragsdale, the acting director of Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE), has been replaced.

Thomas Homan, the agency’s executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, has been appointed to lead. The release says in his prior role, he was responsible for “ICE’s efforts to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety.”

He is the second high-profile replacement today. Earlier, Press Secretary Sean Spicer also announced that acting Attorney General Sally Yates had been replaced by Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The news came mere hours after Yates ordered Department of Justice lawyers not to defend Donald Trump’s executive order that banned immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, including holders of green cards and other legal residents. The Trump Administration called that a “betrayal” of the Department of Justice and called Yates “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”