A self-proclaimed serial killer claimed she stabbed a blind date she met on Craigslist so she could eat his heart

A Washington State woman who was apparently training to become a serial killer claimed she planned to eat her date’s heart when she met him at a motel on Sunday.

The woman reportedly found her victim on Craigslist. They met at the Rodeo Inn in Lynnwood, Wash., and the woman asked her date over and over if he was a murderer. That’s when she jumped on him and stabbed him with a pocket knife while saying, “Well, I’m a serial killer!”

According to KOMO, the 29-year-old man was able to escape and made it to the hotel's lobby, where he called police. The victim is being treated for puncture wounds at a local hospital.





Court documents show the 24-year-old woman, who has not been identified, wrote a note to leave at the scene, saying that she planned to kill again. According to the documents, the woman also told police that she planned to eat the man’s heart. She is now in jail on $1 million bond.

Court documents reveal the woman seemed emotionless when discussing her plans to kill the man. She seemed more concerned with missing work than facing criminal charges.

When an officer asked her what happened, she said, “I’m a loon,” according to court documents.