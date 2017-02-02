A teacher accused of having sex with a female student at a school for troubled youth is out of job

A Pennsylvania teacher is out of a job as the case of institutional sexual assault ramps up against her.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nina Scott was fired in December after accusations surfaced that she had illicit sexual contact with a 16-year-old female student at a school for youths with emotional and behavioral issues from February to October in 2016.

Scott now faces 34 counts each of institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of minors, according to Philly.com. She was arrested Wednesday.

Some of the alleged correspondence between Scott and the teen has shown up in the criminal complaint.





Scott allegedly exchanged 30 letters with the student.

In one conversation, Scott is said to referred to her bed as “our bed.” In another, she referred to her 2-year-old child as “our baby girl.” In yet another, she said she was “rolling over in [her] bed and missing [the student] because she was not there.” Police also said that Scott often signed the letters “Pretty.”

The student’s journal also made clear references to Scott, calling her “future wife,” “the love of my life” and “good in bed.”

Scott and the student allegedly had sexual contact several times at the teacher’s apartment, in her car and in the classroom at theVillage, the school for troubled youth.

“The mission of theVillage is to promote the healing of the spirits of children, families and communities broken by trauma including violence, neglect, addiction, poverty,mental illness, racism and other serious societal problems,” theVillage describes its mission on its website.

The relationship came to light after the student left the school. Staff members at Mid-Atlantic Youth Services found the teen’s journal and reported it to police.

The teen said that the relationship began when she gave Scott a note saying, “How would you feel if I kissed you?” The teen also asked if Scott would tell anyone.

At first, Scott and her legal team denied that a sexual relationship had taken place. They later admitted that there was a relationship.

Scott declined comment when she appeared outside of court and was asked if she had sex with a minor.

The Radnor Police Superintendent called Scott’s alleged actions “downright disgusting.”

“As a parent and as a police officer for 36 years. It never ceases to amaze me when you put children in the care of a position such as a teacher, and they violate that trust,” William Colarulo said.

Scott had been working at the school since October 2016.