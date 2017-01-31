A ticked off Whoopi Goldberg compared President Trump to terrorists on “The View”

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday’s edition of the show sparked debate when she wondered if President Donald Trump’s values were “really much different than the Taliban’s.”

Goldberg said the president’s past comments about women, plans for Planned Parenthood, skewering of the media and immigration executive order supported her comparison.

“We have had a leader who’s repeatedly demeaned women, wants to defund organizations that benefit women, calling on the media to shut up, specifically wants to give preferential treatment based on religion,” she said. “[A]re these values really much different than the Taliban’s?”





Fellow co-host Jedediah Bila countered by saying that “there’s a difference between Taliban who’s beheading people and chopping heads and an American president who may has policies you disagree with or may be saying things you disagree with.”

Goldberg granted that there is a difference, but reiterated that she sees a resemblance between Trump’s values and Taliban values.

“It is [different], but listen, if you’re saying to the media shut up — that’s what they do. Maybe they didn’t start out chopping people’s heads off, maybe they started out differently,” she said. “I’m asking it; it feels like it’s tricky. Because we’re saying to people, here are our American values, and then we’re saying on the same token stuff that sounds like the stuff we’re fighting. So that’s why I pose the question.”

“Here’s the thing — we have a constitution that says these are the things we don’t do. This is what makes us different from everybody else,” she concluded. “Nobody tells our media to shut up and just take it. That’s not America. That is the Taliban.”