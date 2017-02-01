A woman lived every wife’s nightmare when her husband’s simple toothache took a fatal turn

A mother is grieving the unexpected loss of her husband after a tooth infection spread to his lungs and eventually stopped his heart.

Vadim Kondratyuk Anatoliyevich, 26, was the father of two little girls in Antelope, Calif. Two weeks ago, he started suffering a toothache.

KTXL reported that his wife, Nataliya, said that he had gone to a dentist who cleaned the tooth and prescribed him antibiotics.

He was a truck driver and was on a cross-country trip when he became too weak to drive. His brother make the trek to bring him home and checked him into a Utah hospital.





Doctors at the hospital called Nataliya and delivered shocking news.

“The doctor said tonight is the night he’s gonna die, because we did everything we can, and nothing seems to work. It’s just the bacteria, and the infection keeps growing to his lungs, and they can’t clean it out,” Nataliya said.

The family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Nataliya, who is now a single mother, to pay funeral expenses and support the family. Over $117,000 has been raised of its $250,000 goal.

“I know he’s in heaven. He’s a happy person right now,” Nataliya said. “He’s gonna be my angel for the rest of my life, and he’s gonna help me through this whole time without a dad and without a husband.”