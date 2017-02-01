A woman says she was kicked off a plane because of a revealing top — here’s what the airline had to say

A Florida woman was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight headed from New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport on Sunday because “her bosom was too exposed,” according to a witness.

In a phone interview with Local 10 News, the woman, who declined to identify herself, said she wasn’t going public because of the money wasted on airfare, but because she was really embarrassed by what took place.

A picture of the top the woman was wearing at the time was later shared.

Two people who said they were passengers on the flight sided with the woman and claimed Spirit Airlines was out of line.

Cathy Supp gave this version of events on Facebook:

Because Spirit Airlines wrongfully ejected me from the plane after offering a tissue to a quietly sobbing young lady, who had been first accused of being drunk, then after trying to persuade her to leave on her own by threatening police intervention if she were to somehow get sick or become disruptive during the flight! After assuring all THREE flight attendants that although she & her companion had been finishing a beer before boarding, but was not drunk & would be fine, they left her alone for a few minutes, then came back and said her bosom was too exposed! Granted she was well endowed and wearing a lowcut top, but she was covered. They claimed they had had complaints. (There were no nuns of Muslims on board and no one could see her in the center seat unless they tried anyway) She tried to pull her top up further to cover more, each time another flight attendant came with the same issue, telling her in loud and rude tones that she’ll have leave the plane if she can’t get them covered.

Supp, the woman and her friend were all removed from the plane.

Another person who said he was on the flight and next to the woman said that one flight attendant seemed to be looking for a confrontation.

Bob Kowaleski wrote under Supp’s post that a “male steward seemed anxious to show his air muscle.” He also accused the plane staff of treating the woman like a “street walker.”

Kowaleski said he was sitting “in back of Cathy [Supp] and next to the young lady.”

Spirit Airlines Spokesman Paul Berry disputed that the woman was removed “because of cleavage.”

“Nobody was taken off a plane because of cleavage,” Berry said. “People are taken off of planes because of their behavior.”

He said the woman was intoxicated and while addressing that, the flight attendant said, “By the way, you might want to cover up.”

“The flight attendant made that decision, and as she was leaving, she said, ‘By the way, you might want to cover up.’ It was more of a personal statement to her,” Berry said.