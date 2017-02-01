A woman stabbed her boyfriend with scissors after he turned down what she thought was an offer he’d never refuse

A man has accused his girlfriend of stabbing him with a pair of scissors after he turned down her offer to have a threesome with another woman she had recently met at a local dog park. The girlfriend Teresa Gillard, 42, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct as a result.

RELATED: An Oklahoma teacher revealed a little too much to her students when she did a cartwheel in class

According to a police report, Gillard wanted to have a threesome with her boyfriend and the other woman and became violent when her boyfriend didn’t appear too keen on the idea. The two got into an argument, during which Gillard allegedly stabbed him with the scissors. In her defense, she claims her boyfriend assaulted her by swinging her around the room and threatening her with a gun.





The couple was involved in an “on-and-off” relationship, but Gillard had recently moved to the victim’s Arizona home from San Diego early last year and was still living in the house at the time of the incident. According to Gillard, she had a few drinks the night of the attack and wanted the woman from the dog park to “come over to the house to have a threesome.” While she and her boyfriend had considered taking part in such an act, the boyfriend “did not want to have a threesome because he wasn’t feeling well.”

Gillard admitted to police that she did stab him in the arm, but not in the abdomen. However, the man suffered minor injuries to both places. Afterwards, he kicked her out of the house and told her to go back to San Diego. According to Lake Havasu News, she is currently being held in the Mohave Jail, and her boyfriend was not arrested on any charges.

RELATED: A woman says she was kicked off a plane because of a revealing top — here’s what the airline had to say