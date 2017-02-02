A Donald Trump supporter was complimenting protesters when someone came up and sprayed her in the face

At a Wednesday night protest at the University of California, Berkeley, a Donald Trump supporter wearing a “Make Bitcoin Great Again” hat felt the wrath of a protester.

Thousands descended on the university to protest a planned speech from Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

RELATED: Milo Yiannopoulos’ Twitter ban will only make him stronger

A woman who has since identified herself as Kiara Robles was giving an interview with a local ABC affiliate about why she chose to attend the protest. Robles was wearing clothing that identified her as a supporter of President Donald Trump.





My friend was giving an interview when some coward peppersprayed her #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/CDpEqDsw2A — janey (@janeygak) February 2, 2017

“I’m looking to make a statement by just being here, and I think the protesters are doing the same,” Robles said before she was sprayed. “Props to the ones who are doing it non-violently, but I think that’s a very rare thing indeed.”

During her conversation, Robles was attacked by an unidentified person with what many believe was pepper spray.

“UC Berkeley is a failing pile of garbage. Who would pay to hang out with these losers?” Robles later wrote on Twitter.

She also posted a photo that showed the aftermath of the spray.

The evening’s speaker took to Facebook to express his disappointment at the reaction to his speech.

“I have been evacuated from the UC Berkeley campus after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building. My team and I are safe. But the event has been cancelled,” Yiannapoulos wrote. “I’ll let you know more when the facts become clear. One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”