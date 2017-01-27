A Trump supporter took to social media following an encounter with a local business

A supporter of President Trump took to social media to share her frustration after she was denied service by a framing company.

Katie Richter traveled from Aspen, Colo., to Washington, D.C., to attend Trump’s inauguration as well as the Heartland States Society Ball, an inaugural ball. Wanting to frame the memories from her trip, Richter, 27, took her pictures to a company in her town called Suitable For Framing. She was denied service, something she said was a result of her political beliefs.

“I don’t hide my political beliefs because I refuse to let PC and others shut me down. I do, though, try to be wise and discreet at time about airing my opinions,” Richter told Red Alert Politics in an interview.

Political tensions over the new president have been very high. Following the inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., a Trump supporter recorded an altercation between himself and a woman who did not vote for the president while they were aboard an airplane.