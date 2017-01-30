Actor Charlie Sheen tweets quite the message to “bald and fermented” former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Actor and otherwise crazy person Charlie Sheen was up to his normal antics Monday morning when he tweeted about former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
He wrote:
here’s
a thot
“Ghoul” eon e,
eat my Hyena’s shithole
you abhorrent
sinister
bald and fermented
DESPOT worshipping
clown-fart
The tweet includes a picture of Giuliani who appeared on Fox News this weekend, where he proclaimed that the President Trump asked him how to do a Muslim ban “legally.”
“I’ll tell you the whole history of it,” he said. “When he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban.'”
“He called me up, he said, ‘Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.’”
President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans anyone from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country for 120 days.
Sheen has been outspoken about Trump in the past. In December, following actress Debbie Reynold’s death, he tweeted that he hoped Donald Trump would be next.
He followed up his tweet with a lengthier response:
The media’s reaction to last night’s tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart. [O]h, and by the way, [I] was talking to God, not you.
Naturally, the response to Sheen’s rather incoherent insult Monday were mocking with many suggesting he’s on drugs again.
