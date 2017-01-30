Actor Charlie Sheen tweets quite the message to “bald and fermented” former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Actor and otherwise crazy person Charlie Sheen was up to his normal antics Monday morning when he tweeted about former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

He wrote:

here’s

a thot

“Ghoul” eon e,

eat my Hyena’s shithole

you abhorrent

sinister

bald and fermented

DESPOT worshipping

clown-fart

©#ClownFart pic.twitter.com/w6pAgxGHWR — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 30, 2017

The tweet includes a picture of Giuliani who appeared on Fox News this weekend, where he proclaimed that the President Trump asked him how to do a Muslim ban “legally.”

“I’ll tell you the whole history of it,” he said. “When he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban.'”

“He called me up, he said, ‘Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.’”

President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans anyone from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country for 120 days.

Sheen has been outspoken about Trump in the past. In December, following actress Debbie Reynold’s death, he tweeted that he hoped Donald Trump would be next.

Dear God; Trump next, please!

Trump next, please! 🖕🏾 © — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

He followed up his tweet with a lengthier response:

The media’s reaction to last night’s tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart. [O]h, and by the way, [I] was talking to God, not you.

Naturally, the response to Sheen’s rather incoherent insult Monday were mocking with many suggesting he’s on drugs again.

@charliesheen I guess you think you are "winning" with that stupid comment. You must be on drugs again! — Anna (@Nijese) January 30, 2017

@charliesheen Here's a "thought", learn how to spell and have a coherent thought. Lay off the drugs and booze! — Derek (@dschulz20284) January 30, 2017