Actor James Franco says Trump’s election has him in an existential crisis

James Franco hasn’t taken the result of Election 2016 well.

According to Franco, he’s “spiraled into a depression” due to a Trump presidency and is “questioning everything that [he is].”

“I mean, I’ve been reacting really badly!” he told the Daily Beast. “I’ve spiraled into a depression, and I’ve been questioning everything that I am and how I’ve been doing things. It’s been a rough few months.”

Franco was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout her campaign.


I don't usually endorse candidates, but when I do they're extraordinary #MostInterestingWoman

A video posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on

#VoteWisely​ ShesTheMostInterestingWoman.com

A video posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on

Franco also discussed his upcoming role in the film “I Am Michael,”

