Actor James Franco says Trump’s election has him in an existential crisis

James Franco hasn’t taken the result of Election 2016 well.
RELATED: Yet another Hollywood star fearing a Trump presidency has made this familiar threat
According to Franco, he’s “spiraled into a depression” due to a Trump presidency and is “questioning everything that [he is].”
“I mean, I’ve been reacting really badly!” he told the Daily Beast. “I’ve spiraled into a depression, and I’ve been questioning everything that I am and how I’ve been doing things. It’s been a rough few months.”
Franco was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout her campaign.
RELATED: Outside (of the U.S.) Amy Schumer says of a Trump presidency: “It’s beyond my comprehension”
Franco also discussed his upcoming role in the film “I Am Michael,”