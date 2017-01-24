Actor James Franco says Trump’s election has him in an existential crisis

James Franco hasn’t taken the result of Election 2016 well.

RELATED: Yet another Hollywood star fearing a Trump presidency has made this familiar threat

According to Franco, he’s “spiraled into a depression” due to a Trump presidency and is “questioning everything that [he is].”

“I mean, I’ve been reacting really badly!” he told the Daily Beast. “I’ve spiraled into a depression, and I’ve been questioning everything that I am and how I’ve been doing things. It’s been a rough few months.” Franco was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout her campaign.

I don't usually endorse candidates, but when I do they're extraordinary #MostInterestingWoman A video posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on Oct 26, 2016 at 8:16am PDT

RELATED: Outside (of the U.S.) Amy Schumer says of a Trump presidency: “It’s beyond my comprehension”

#VoteWisely​ ShesTheMostInterestingWoman.com A video posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT

Franco also discussed his upcoming role in the film “I Am Michael,”