After a social media cleanse, Lindsay Lohan returns to Instagram to show off her meeting with the Turkish president

Lindsay Lohan is changing her image.

After deleting all of the photos on her Instagram page, the actress has resurfaced with a change of tone on social media.

Before, it was all yacht parties and fortune, but this new Lohan prefers to show off her softer, more giving side. In her first image back, Lohan shared her feelings about a recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his wife and 7-year-old Syrian blogger Bana al-Abed.

“What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring 🙌🏻❤🌍 #peace starts now @a_boynukalin @hilalkaplanogut @rterdogan please for peace @therealdonaldtrump Alaikum,” she wrote alongside the photo.





She also shared a photo of herself looking pretty official with some Turkish dignitaries.

“This. Now. This moment. A moment in time. Is to forever exist. #peace #2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5 hashtag yourself to help the Turkish people and what they do everyday. #theyearoflindsaylohan #sevenwonders @rterdogan #lohanclub is a form of making others happy,” she captioned the photo.



The quote is reportedly a reference to the UN Security Council’s five permanent members — Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.