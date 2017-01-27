After an artist threatened legal action, it looks like Kylie Jenner won’t have a lawsuit on her hands afterall

In November, Kylie Jenner was accused of stealing an artist’s imagery to promote her cosmetic line after, artist Vlada Haggerty claimed Kylie Cosmetics’ artwork ripped off her own. She even threatened legal action.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner started off the new year by getting her own birthday wrong on her 2017 calendar

“Vlada Haggerty is known for pioneering the dripping lip art style. This is the second time that Kylie Cosmetics has taken images without any acknowledgement and without the payment of a proper licensing fee, which amounts to copyright infringement,” Haggerty’s lawyer said in a statement. “Additionally, Kylie Cosmetics sells its products under a logo that is so similar to the dripping lip art style that symbolizes Ms. Haggerty’s makeup artist brand that she receives daily inquires as to whether she is associated with Kylie Cosmetics. Theft by big brands like Kylie Cosmetics from original artists without proper licensing and attribution must stop. Due to Kylie Cosmetics’ repeated infringement and refusal to properly attribute or license, we plan to file a lawsuit early this week.”





However, the lawsuit was never filed, and the parties seem to have resolved the issue. Last week, Jenner featured some of Haggerty’s artwork on her Instagram, making sure to credit the artist.

“This really is everything,” she captioned the post. “Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladamua!”

This really is everything 😍 Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladamua! A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Days later, she shared another. Haggerty followed up with her own message, saying, “We are very happy to share that the issue has been resolved[…] Thanks so much to every single one of you creative souls who supported us, we truly appreciate you.”

Looks like Jenner lucked out.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner shows off her softer side in this sweet video with her new baby niece, Dream Kardashian