After he posted a joke picture with Trump and got shredded by their fans, the lead singer of Slayer started arguing with “snowflakes”

Tom Araya, the Chilean American lead singer and bass player of heavy metal band, Slayer, got a surprise this week when he posted a joke photoshopped picture with the band and President Donald Trump.

After previously posting the photo of Trump throwing up some heavy metal devil horns with the band, Araya discovered that the post had become ripe with people criticizing the president. He then copped to posting the photo, and called out some of his fans for being “snowflakes.”

“Believe it or not this picture was posted by me Tom Araya on 1/20 cause I thought it was funny,” Araya wrote on the band’s official account.

“I was amazed at the comments about the picture some positive some negative more amazing was in 2 hours there was 10,000 likes … But i never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president. Like him or not he is the president … woke up the next morning and found someone had deleted the post … can some one please explain why…?”

According to Pitchfork, Araya then began responding to comments on the photo, and made at least one joke that people found homophobic in the process.

“Mike Pence turning fruits into vegetables,” he wrote. Later Aray would say that the post was how “fake news” gets started.

The band later released a statement to Rolling Stone in which they distanced themselves from their singer’s actions.

“As was verified by Tom, this was his post, is not something the band would have posted if asked, and does not belong on a Slayer social page,” the group said.

“We all have our personal opinions, some of which we have voiced in the past, but Slayer has never endorsed any political party or any candidate, and the band intends to keep it that way.”