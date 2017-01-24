After Kellyanne Conway spoke of “alternative facts,” sales for this relevant classic skyrocketed

People are not completely over Kellyanne Conway’s mention of “alternative facts.”President Trump’s senior adviser used the language while debating with Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration.

President Trump’s senior adviser used the language while debating with Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. Many criticized the term “alternative facts,” comparing it to the government propagandized “newspeak” found in George Orwell’s popular dystopian novel “1984.”

It was reported on Tuesday that sales of “1984” had skyrocketed on Amazon’s best seller’s list:





At the time this article was written, the book had successfully taken the #6 spot.

Activity on Barnes & Noble’s Top 100 book bestsellers was much less dramatic, with the novel only reaching #48.

A connection between the book’s activity on Amazon was made during a segment of CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

RELATED: Merriam-Webster — yes, the dictionary — mindfully trolls Kellyanne Conway for her “alternative facts”

Similar news was made in August after Goldstar family member Khizr Khan, father of the late American Muslim soldier Humayun Khan, asked President Trump if he had ever read the Constitution. Khan held up the document while speaking at the Democratic National Convention, saying that he would lend Trump his copy.

There were various reports that sales of the U.S. Constitution skyrocketed following speech.

United States Constitution in paperback is at this moment #32 on Amazon's bestseller list. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 4, 2016

(H/T The Hill)