After she called for a military coup against President Trump, Sarah Silverman is singing a slightly different tune

After receiving flak for suggesting that the military and the anti-Trump crowd should team up to overthrow the government, comedian Sarah Silverman is saying never mind.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN,” she originally tweeted on Wednesday night, following a violent protest at UC Berkeley. “MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE.”

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

She followed up her controversial tweet with another equally dramatic one that read, “We’re all gonna die sounds so dire but we are though (all gonna die).”





We're all gonna die sounds so dire but we are though (all gonna die) — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

But on Friday, Silverman walked back on her comments, explaining that fear motivated her call for violence.

“FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America,” she tweeted. “Yo I’m the peacenick snowflake in this tweet – thought that was obvs. Oy.”

FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 3, 2017

Yo I'm the peacenick snowflake in this tweet – thought that was obvs. Oy https://t.co/q94CNDHvIt — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 3, 2017

