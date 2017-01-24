After this weekend’s world-wide Women’s Marches, Bristol Palin had “3 serious questions for the feminist movement”

Bristol Palin lashed out at this weekend’s world-wide Women’s Marches, saying they’re “setting women back decades.”

In a piece she wrote for Patheos on Monday, the daughter of former governor of Alaska and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin asked three “serious questions” about the feminist movement, the Women’s March on Washington and its dozens of sister marches after telling feminists to “relax” and that “feminism was founded by independent, hard working, capable women that were making a way in the world without whining, relying on government or anyone else.”





Palin first wondered what rights American women do not have, pointing out that they can vote, bear arms, get an education, work and speak freely. She argued that women should instead focus such demonstrations on helping women in “Islamic countries” because American women “have every single opportunity in this great country that anyone else has.” Next, Palin called out marchers for dressing up like vaginas, saying she’s “embarrassed to be a woman in a generation like this” and that such behavior is “doing NOTHING to help women, and a LOT to hurt them.”

Lastly, Palin asked participators of the marches to think about what life would be like if the “tables were turned,” writing:

Can you imagine if men dressed as giant dicks? Wore penis hats? And held signs like “don’t assume I cook?” [...] feminists would freak out and claim they’d been harassed, no doubt. I can’t even believe the world we live in. My parents raised me to work hard, not to ever expect any handouts in life – and to treat people with respect – which is how I am raising my children. Our generation is screaming for “tolerance and equality” and “love for all” while still mocking our President for things like his hair – and igniting violence from uninformed – out of touch – celebrities like Madonna (“I’ve thought about blowing up the White House”), and screaming that someone else MUST provide them “free birth control.” Don’t you know any independent women capable of thriving outside of your “group think” and intolerant attitudes? If you don’t want eight years of Trump, you might want to re-think your hysteria. Normal Americans aren’t buying your whiny brand of “empowerment.”

Yikes.

