Ailing Willie Nelson forced to cancel concert dates

The Country Music Hall of Fame member has canceled his shows in Las Vegas this Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 due to an undisclosed illness.

According to “The Las Vegas Review-Journal,” Willie is calling of the first two of five planned shows at The Venetian. Fans who have tickets to the canceled shows can check to see if there are any tickets available for his upcoming shows February 1, 3 and 4. Those dates are still scheduled to go on as planned, which gives us hope Willie is on the mend. He’ll turn 84 in April.





The Vegas shows are just the latest in Willie Nelson’s neverending concert schedule. He’s also got another new album coming out in April titled “God’s Problem Child.”

According to “Rolling Stone,” the project includes his take on Donald Trump’s presidency in a song called “Delete and Fast Forward.” There’s another song titled “Still Not Dead,” which addresses the false reports of Willie’s passing that pop up from time-to-time.

He says, “I got up two or three times in the last couple of years and read the paper where I’d passed away. So I just wanted to let ’em know that’s a lot of horseshit.”