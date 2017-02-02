Al Roker takes a moment to bid farewell to his friend and colleague Tamron Hall on “TODAY”

Al Roker is going to miss Tamron Hall.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Hall will leave NBC News, as Megyn Kelly is set to replace her and co-anchor Al Roker in the third hour of “TODAY.”

NBC News released a statement about Hall’s departure that explained they were “disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but [they] wish her all the best.”

On Thursday, co-anchor Al Roker took the time to address Hall’s departure.

RELATED: “Partridge Family” fans are not going to like this news about David Cassidy





“As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News,” he said. “Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host on ‘TODAY’ for the past three years, but a good friend — and to not just me, but to all of us here. We want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success, and we cannot wait to see what her next chapter is.”

Hall released a statement of her own.

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful […] I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you,” she wrote.