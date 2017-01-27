Alan Jackson’s heart is breaking over the loss of one special little fan

Alan Jackson’s heart is broken following the devastating loss of a young boy named Joshua John Waldrop.

Joshua, affectionately known as “JDub,” was one of Alan’s biggest fans. He was also one of his bravest, because he knew that he had little time left here on earth. In 2014, JDub was diagnosed with Stage 4 hepatoblastoma liver and lung cancer, as reported by CBS 8. After a two-year battle with the illness, JDub lost his fight.

He died on Jan. 24, at the age of 7.

In 2015, JDub got the opportunity to live out his wish of meeting his favorite singer, Alan, in person. Alan arranged for the fearless fan to be picked up and dropped off at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, where the two met. The newfound friends joined forces on JDub’s all-time favorite song, “I’ll Fly Away.”

After bonding that day, Alan kept in touch with his special fan, and even took time out to wish the boy a happy birthday when he turned 6.

After hearing the news that JDub gained his angel wings, Alan turned to Twitter to say farewell to the child. He wrote, “My little buddy JDub flew up to heaven. We will always remember this day. Sending his family prayers for peace & comfort.”

Alan also included a clip of the special moment that he shared with his beloved fan, which you can see above.

Alan also expressed his condolences to JDub’s family on Facebook. He wrote “RIP JDub! You touched a lot of hearts and brought a lot of people together! You’ll forever be our sweet little blue eyed cowboy! Please keep his family in your prayers!”

Our hearts go out to the loving friends and family of JDub at this time.