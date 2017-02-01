Alan Thicke’s youngest son opens up about the late actor’s final moments

Alan Thicke’s youngest son, Carter, is ready to talk about his father’s sudden death.

The 19-year-old opened up to Entertainment Tonight for the first time since the late actor’s December death. On Dec. 13, the father and son went to a ice skating rink in Burbank, Calif., when Alan collapsed at the rink. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“The ambulance came, and the paramedics had stabilized him, and everything seemed fine,” Carter said, explaining that he initially thought his father was going to live.

“I got to give him a hug and said, ‘I love you,’ and that was the last time I saw him,” he continued. “He was like the perfect dad.”

Alan Thicke is survived by Carter, his mother and Thicke’s wife, Tanya, and two older sons, Brennan and Robin, from Thicke’s previous marriage to Gloria Loring.

The full interview with Carter Thicke will air on Thursday, Feb. 2.