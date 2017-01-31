“American Sniper” Chris Kyle’s interpreter offered a different perspective on President Trump’s travel ban

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday temporarily banning immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Amid the public outcry, Johnny Walker, Iraqi national and interpreter to late “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, defended the ban.

Walker said the order made him feel safer.

“When my kids go to their school in the morning, I don’t need to worry to act like I’m in Iraq,” Walker said. He said he didn’t want to relive the feeling of having to grab his weapon to protect his children or calling them frantically to worry if they’re safe at school.





RELATED: Aren’t sure if it’s a Muslim ban or not? The ladies of “The View” go on the hunt for information

Walker praised the ban as being beneficial to the safety of Americans:

“Just be American. If you love America more than anything else, you will understand Trump’s decision is for your own benefit. If you disagree with Trump, and you love your country, go back to your country.”

Kyle’s widow, Taya, denied that the ban had anything to do with religion.

(H/T: Fox News)