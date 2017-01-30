Amid his public divorce, Tarek El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” shares precious moments with his children

HGTV reality star Tarek El Moussa shared sweet moments with his children over the weekend.

Despite his ongoing divorce, it seems he is as involved in his kids lives as ever.

He went bowling with his daughter, and some of their friends.

“You may have seen us live last night getting tore up by the girls!! We had a blast and went bowling and we didn’t stand a chance!” he wrote.





#daddy #daughter #date!! You may have seen us live last night getting tore up by the girls!! We had a blast and went bowling and we didn't stand a chance! We had so much fun with our #kiddos!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:49am PST

I #absolutely #love this picture!! Running down the #lanes to grab all #four balls my #angel threw at the same time!! My #heart and #soul! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

#Love this girl!! #metwlmulisha #barbiesangels #huglyfe!! Don't worry just a pic BUT man what a fun day!! Nothing like hanging with my #bestfriend!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Last week, he celebrated being cancer free for three years.

Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

“Still #cancer#free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!!” he wrote on Instagram.

El Moussa was diagnosed with Stage 2 thyroid cancer in 2013 thanks to one observational fan. A registered nurse reportedly contacted producers of the show after noticing a lump on the reality star’s neck.