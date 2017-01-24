Amy Grant’s daughter prepares to give the gift of life to a dear friend

She was the baby that inspired the 1991 hit “Baby Baby” and the little girl that made her big time debut at the 1992 Grammy Awards and the woman who has always found a way to make her mom Amy Grant and step father Vince Gill proud.

But perhaps, she has never made them prouder than today.

On the morning of Jan. 24, Gloria Mills Chapman headed into the hospital to donate a kidney to one of her best friends. Best known as Millie by family and friends, the 27 year old was paid tribute to via a Facebook post by her father and Amy’s first husband Gary Chapman.





RELATED: Watch the chemistry between Amy Grant and Vince Gill in this 1994 flashback clip

“This is my oldest daughter, Gloria Mills Chapman,” he wrote above a picture of Millie in a January 23 Facebook post. “Tomorrow morning she is donating a kidney to her best friend, Kathryn. They’ve known each other their entire lives and when Kathryn was in need, turns out Millie was a perfect match. I’m so proud of her, words fail me. Please say a prayer for them both and trust, with me, that they are in His hands.”

Millie’s stepsister and Vince’s daughter Jenny Gill also posted a picture with balloons that spelled out ‘kidney.’ This is my step sister Millie (right) and her best friend Kathryn (left),” she wrote. “Millie is donating one of her kidneys to Kathryn tomorrow morning. A true act of love and I’m in awe of her. I’m asking for all your love, good thoughts and prayers for them both along with all the staff at the hospital who will be taking care of them. It’s hard to put into words how amazed I am by her kindness.”

RELATED: Watch Vince Gill’s daughter Jenny pay tribute to motherhood with this sweet ode to her son

We send our prayers to both of these amazing women.