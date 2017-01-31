Amy Schumer defends her cousin after Trump accuses Senator Schumer of having “fake tears” in wake of immigration order

After President Trump accused New York Senator Chuck Schumer of crying “fake tears” in response to his executive order on immigration, comedian Amy Schumer came to her cousin’s defense in an Instagram post.

Schumer shared a screenshot of one of Donald Trump’s recent tweets in which he refers to the senator as “Fake Tears Chuck Schumer,” writing:

This is what he was thinking about at 621am. This was his tweet after his first soldier died. Also 8 Yemeni women and 7 children died and trump called the raid “successful” Also I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can’t help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice. Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions. His Supreme Court pick will be terrifying and he will try and stop same sex adoption and all our other nightmares. We can’t get burnt out or overwhelmed and distracted. We need to stay focused and organized. Tell your friends who say “I’m just not political” that that doesn’t cut it anymore. We need people alert and fighting for each other’s rights. Tell your sheltered friends to wake up and help. If you live somewhere where youve never even met a Muslim person and it feels like this doesn’t really affect you. It does. A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn’t letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together. Call congress. Call the senate. We need to wake up and rise up together. People need our help.





On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that temporarily paused our refugee program, banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States. Schumer got teary-eyed while calling the order “mean-spirited and un-American” in a speech on Sunday.

