An Arkansas state trooper wrote about the “heifers” at the Women’s March, and people are not happy

An Arkansas State Trooper used his personal Facebook account to criticize women who attended Women’s Marches around the globe on Jan. 21, 2017.

“That was more a waddle than a march,” Todd Harris wrote on Facebook, in a post accompanied by a photo of cattle.

“Those big ol heifers,” according to Harris, only accomplished two things with their protest. “Proving that dumbass comes in all sizes.”

“Many of them managed to do more exercise in two hours than most there had accomplished in several years,” Harris wrote.





Needless to say, this caught the attention of many people who believed that Harris was out of of line.

Arkansas State Police Spokesman Bill Sadler told the Arkansas Times that they were aware of the post and trying to determine if Harris was out of line with respects to his job.