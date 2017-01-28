An Arkansas state trooper wrote about the “heifers” at the Women’s March, and people are not happy

An Arkansas State Trooper used his personal Facebook account to criticize women who attended Women’s Marches around the globe on Jan. 21, 2017.
“That was more a waddle than a march,” Todd Harris wrote on Facebook, in a post accompanied by a photo of cattle.
“Those big ol heifers,” according to Harris, only accomplished two things with their protest. “Proving that dumbass comes in all sizes.”
“Many of them managed to do more exercise in two hours than most there had accomplished in several years,” Harris wrote.
Needless to say, this caught the attention of many people who believed that Harris was out of of line.
“The Director of the Arkansas State Police has been made aware of numerous complaints regarding the posting. The department’s Office of Professional Standards is reviewing the posting to determine whether any department policies with respect to social media or code of conduct were violated.
One of those that took offense was Damien Echols, a spiritualist and activist who was convicted to death by police in Arkansas and later released from prison.