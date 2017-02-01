An Oklahoma teacher revealed a little too much to her students when she did a cartwheel in class

Lacey Sponsler, a substitute choir teacher in Oklahoma, was arrested on Tuesday for indecent exposure after she reportedly did a cartwheel in front of her class of high school students while wearing a dress and no underwear. A 17-year-old Pawhuska High School student recorded the incident on Snapchat, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to police, Sponsler, 34, “was not wearing any type of underwear” when she performed the cartwheel, exposing herself to the students when her dress “flipped up.” In the affidavit, the student who recorded the cartwheel noted that she witnessed teacher’s “vagina open and close, as her legs were in the air.” She also accused Sponsler of “talking about using drugs” and thinking “14-year-old boys were like men.”





Sponsler initially denied doing the cartwheel, but later said she “did not remember performing a cartwheel or exposing her vagina and buttock” after being told that a student caught her on camera. She tried to defend herself by telling police that she was “just dancing with the students” and “trying to be a cool teacher.”

Sponsler remained jailed until Wednesday morning.

