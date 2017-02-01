Anthony Bourdain burns Trump again, and this time it’s about his “tiny little nubbins”

Anthony Bourdain is fearless. Whether he’s in the middle of a war-ravaged country breaking bread with locals and consuming animal parts you didn’t even know were edible or unabashedly expressing his opinions, Bourdain never shies away from anything.

Recently, Bourdain has been vocal about his distaste for President Donald Trump. In October 2016, when the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were in their final moments, Bourdain was asked if he would ever sit down to enjoy a mean with the GOP candidate. If you recall, Bourdain had the honor of dining with then-president Barack Obama in Vietnam for the season premiere of his hit TV show “Parts Unknown.” Bourdain didn’t sugarcoat his answer in the least, responding, “absolutely fucking not.”





So it should come as no surprise that Bourdain is back with another burn now that Trump is president. During a recent appearance on the CBC news program “The National” Bourdain reflected on his dining experience with Obama, noting that the 44th president had an innate sense of cultural understanding in Vietnam, since he spent a lot of time in Indonesia as a young man. The renowned chef and TV personality was quick to note that he would never film a similar segment with Trump, primarily because he feels that POTUS doesn’t have an appreciation for cuisine.

I’m open to sitting down with anyone who’s nice to me. I’ve sat down with everyone from Ted Nugent, [to the] former chief of counterintelligence for the KGB, Hezbollah, you know, people who I disagree with on many, if not every, fundamental issue. But I have no expectation—I just find him personally objectionable. I don’t think he likes food, and from people I know who have had to endure dinner with him, if you enjoy sitting there listen to him talk about himself, great, God bless you. And you know, the man, he only eats steak well-done, and if he knows how to use chopsticks, much less able to grasp them with those tiny little nubbins, I’d be shocked.

Yes, “those tiny little nubbins” are Trump’s tiny hands.

It’s important to note that Bourdain has also been critical of “smug” liberals in the past, arguing that the self-righteous behavior of coastal elites on the left, in part, got Trump elected to the highest office in the land. He pointed in particular to talking heads such as Bill Maher for their inflammatory rhetoric that belittles conservatives and heartland Americans.

Say what you will about Anthony Bourdain, he will always tell it like it is!