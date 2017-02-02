Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to Donald Trump’s prayer breakfast insult, and Trump is going to be pissed

On Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump used the yearly National Prayer Breakfast as a chance to criticize former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger currently serves as host of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” the long-running NBC show that used to be Trump’s baby. Trump, who is an executive producer, seems unhappy with how the show had done in his absence.

“They hired a big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” Trump said. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings.”





The National Prayer Breakfast? A video posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Later in the morning, the former governor took to Instagram to express his displeasure.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs: You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. Then people can finally sleep comfortably again,” he said in a video.

Trump has yet to fire back, but his history of public feuds suggests he may have something coming.

A spokesman for Schwarzenegger elaborated his position to ABC News.

“Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming president, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively,” Daniel Ketchell said.