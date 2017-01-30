As he accepted his SAG award, this Muslim actor tearfully spoke out against persecution

It’s been a big year for actor Mahershala Ali. Many people may recognize him from his role as the cunning Remy Danton on the hit Netflix show “House of Cards,” but it was his rousing, emotional performance in the movie “Moonlight” that finally provided Ali with the critical acclaim he has long deserved.

On Sunday night, the “Moonlight” actor was recognized for his excellent work; he won the SAG award for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role. As Ali took the stage, he took his moment in the spotlight as an opportunity to speak out on Donald Trump’s recent immigration and refugee ban. In a tearful and emotionally-charged acceptance speech, Ali drew on “Moonlight’s” main character, a young boy living in Miami who is victimized because he’s gay, as well as his own experience as a Muslim man in America.





After shouting out “Barry,” who we imagine to be Barry Jenkins, the writer and director of “Moonlight,” Ali said:

What I’ve learned from working on ‘Moonlight’ is, we see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves.What I was so thankful about in having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community, taking that opportunity to uplift him, and tell him that he mattered and that he was okay and accept him. And I hope that we do a better job of that.

Though Ali never mentioned Trump by name, the President’s recent decision to restrict travel into the U.S. for people from seven predominantly-Muslim nations was clearly weighing on the 42-year-old actor last night as he accepted his award. After talking about the importance of uplifting those who need it most, Ali went on to discuss his own personal struggle when he converted to Islam.

He told the crowd, “when we get caught up in the minutiae and the details that make us all different, I think there’s two ways of seeing that. There’s the opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique, and then there’s an opportunity to go to war about it and say that this person is different from me, I don’t like you, let’s battle.”

“My mother is an ordained minister,” Ali added, before proudly telling the audience about his faith. “I’m a Muslim. She didn’t do back flips when I called to tell her that I converted 17 years ago. But I tell you now, we put things to the side, and I’m able to see her and she’s able to see me, we love each other, the love has grown. And that stuff is minutia — it’s not that important.”

