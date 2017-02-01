As President Trump announced his pick for the Supreme Court, he took time to honor the widow of Antonin Scalia

On Tuesday night at the White House, President Donald Trump paid respect to Maureen Scalia, the wife of late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Antonin Scalia.

Trump announced that he chose Colorado judge Neil Gorsuch to replace Scalia, who passed away in 2016.

After being announced by @POTUS as the next Assoc Justice #SCOTUS Neil Gorsuch greets Maureen & Fr. Scalia pic.twitter.com/B1k95sGMJc — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 1, 2017

“Also with us tonight is Maureen Scalia, a woman loved by her husband and deeply respected by all,” Trump said. “I am so happy she’s with us.”





Trump later asked Mrs. Scalia to rise and noted that her husband’s “genius” was in his mind while he was making his SCOTUS decision.

Later in the night, Judge Gorsuch was able to meet Mrs. Scalia and her son, Rev. Paul Scalia.

