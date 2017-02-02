Lena Dunham tells anti-Trumpers to change their tune in talking about the President

Vocal Hillary Clinton supporter, actress and “Girls” creator Lena Dunham has finally offered some noncontroversial political advice in regard to President Trump. While speaking during a TimesTalks panel discussion on Wednesday, the star implored the anti-Trump crowd to stop criticizing him based on his appearance and to attack him based on substance instead.

“I wish less people would talk about how Donald Trump’s hair is bad and how he has a small penis, because he has such worse problems than that,” she said. “All he does is talk about women like they’re objects, and it doesn’t reclaim our power to talk about him like he’s an object. It doesn’t reclaim our power to insult his physicality.”





Dunham went on to say that attacking the president’s looks only shows that “we’re subject to the same forces of evil that cause him to rate women 0 through 10.”

“We have enough cogent, thoughtful, philosophical arguments to fill a bible, so why not use those instead of like, ‘That orange piece of shit,'” she continued. “So I try to really talk to people the way that I would want to be talked to and to hear them.”

While some celebrities have encouraged unity in the aftermath of Trump’s election, Dunham has remained firmly opposed to the president. Her blatant opposition has continuously gotten her into hot water while discussing politics lately, causing public outrage when she rescinded her promise to move to Canada if Trump became president, joked about how she wishes she’s had an abortion and posted a since-deleted poem on Instagram in which she called Trump “daddy.” It seems, however, that she thought her latest bit of guidance through before offering it up.

