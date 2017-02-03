Beloved CNN anchor gets emotional as her colleagues say farewell

On Friday, longtime CNN anchor Carol Costello celebrated her final broadcast at the network as she prepares to return to Headline News. Costello has long been based in New York; she will head to Los Angeles to anchor a new program.

Before she signed off, CNN surprised Costello with a video package that mixed her career highlights with goodbyes from her colleagues.

“This is another great reason to go to LA,” Anderson Cooper told Costello.





After the clip was over, a clearly overwhelmed Costello was told by producers to give a message to the camera. She kept things brief as she said goodbye.

“I just want to thank you for watching me on so many mornings through so many things…I don’t think I can go on, but thank you. I will miss you,” she said.