Bernie Sanders criticizes Donald Trump’s immigration order for what it says about American values

On Monday night, hundreds of people gathered at the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Among those gathered were Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and, of course, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Warren, Schumer and Pelosi each took turns addressing the crowd to call out Trump for the executive order he signed last Friday, restricting travel into the U.S. for citizens of seven countries: Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Trump’s administration has continuously repeated that the travel ban is not a Muslim ban, as many who oppose his actions have taken to calling the decision. In a statement on Sunday, Trump said, “To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.” But critics of the policy have been quick to point out that countries with direct links to terrorist activities, such as Saudi Arabia, are conspicuously missing from the list of affected countries.





As a result of the executive order, protests erupted at airports, senators’ and representatives’ offices, the White House, and, most recently, the front steps of the Supreme Court. Sanders aimed his Twitter fire specifically at Trump and his administration throughout the day leading up to the large protest, critiquing the president’s decision to put Steve Bannon on the National Security Council and unfounded claims regarding voter fraud in the 2016 election. Eventually, Sanders rounded out the series of tweets with a link to the protest event that evening.

Steve Bannon sitting on the National Security Council is dangerous and unprecedented. He must be removed. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 30, 2017

We need experienced people who will protect our country on the National Security Council, not an extreme right-wing political operative. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 30, 2017

When Trump makes delusional statements about voter fraud, he's really saying he wants Republican governors to suppress voters more. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 30, 2017

You get one vote. The Koch brothers get one vote + the ability to spend $400 million to elect those who will represent the rich and powerful — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 30, 2017

Democracy means one person, one vote. It does not mean billionaires buying elections. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 30, 2017

We're not going to shut up. We're going to resist. Stand with @SenateDems tonight at the Supreme Court. https://t.co/Ny57jNFcnt — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 30, 2017

Though Sanders did not address the large crowd gathered at the Supreme Court Monday night, he did record a message while he was there and later shared it with his Twitter followers. His powerful words on Trump’s travel ban echoed the sentiments of his fellow Democratic senators that evening. Sanders said:

Here today in Washington, and all over this country, I think more and more people understand that what President Trump did in his ban on foreign-visit is un-American, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s something that is gonna make us less safe, not more safe. “This country has always been a country that welcomes people into our nation — and, of course, we’ve got to vet people and make sure they’re not going to do us harm. But to tell over a billion Muslims in the world that they are not welcome to come into the United States sends a horrible message, and something that runs to American values. I hope very much that President Trump rescinds that ban.

You can watch his 50-second zinger of a speech below. As of Tuesday morning, the video has been retweeted more than 26,000 times and liked more than 59,000 times.

President Trump's Muslim ban is un-American, is unconstitutional and is going to make us less safe, not more safe. pic.twitter.com/Mw4aDYrgam — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 31, 2017

Another Democratic darling was present in the crowd on Monday night — Cory Booker. The New Jersey senator also addressed the crowd regarding the injustice of Trump’s executive order.

“When someone attacks Muslim Americans, they attack all of us,” Booker told the crowd.