Beyoncé’s mom is thrilled she can finally celebrate her daughter’s “twin blessings”

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson can finally celebrate her future grandchildren now that the rest of the world has learned about her daughter’s pregnancy. The singer announced on Wednesday that she’s pregnant with twins, and Lawson needn’t contain her excitement any longer.

“WOW I don’t have to keep the secret anymore. I am soooo happy,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning the picture Beyoncé used to reveal the big news. “God is so good. twin blessings. Thankyou for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them soo much.”

The pop icon previously announced on Instagram that she and husband Jay Z will be giving their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy two siblings soon, saying, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”





