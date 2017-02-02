Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement didn’t break the Internet, but it did break one insane record

Beyoncé’s second pregnancy is already breaking records — at least, one on Instagram.
The superstar announced she and her husband, Jay Z, were expecting twins in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, quickly trending across social media.
Billboard reported that the pregnancy announcement set a new record for the most -liked Instagram photo of all time at 6.4 million likes and counting.
In just over seven hours, Beyoncé surpassed previous record holder Selena Gomez, who posed with a Coca-Cola bottle in a sponsored post in June 2016, gaining 6.3 million likes.
The news also sparked half a million tweets in 45 minutes, according to Twitter Data.