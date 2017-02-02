Bill and Hillary Clinton were met with excitement and cheers during a night out on the town

After spending the last couple of months mostly avoiding the public eye, a happy and refreshed looking Hillary Clinton emerged on Wednesday night to visit a Broadway show with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.
The two attended the a cappella musical “In Transit” at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The former presidential candidate and former president were met with excitement, and according to reports, Hillary received a standing ovation as members of the audience chanted “Hillary.”
RELATED: The internet can’t handle these pictures of a relaxed Barack Obama sporting flip flops and a backward hat
Obviously, fans of the former presidential candidate were excited to see her there and were quick to post their pictures online.
After the show, which centers around the lives of 11 New Yorkers, Hillary and Bill headed backstage to meet the cast and pose for pictures.
It looks like she’s definitely recovered from the election and is ready to take on her next challenge, which may allegedly include a New York mayoral run later this year.