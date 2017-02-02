Bill and Hillary Clinton were met with excitement and cheers during a night out on the town

After spending the last couple of months mostly avoiding the public eye, a happy and refreshed looking Hillary Clinton emerged on Wednesday night to visit a Broadway show with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

The two attended the a cappella musical “In Transit” at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The former presidential candidate and former president were met with excitement, and according to reports, Hillary received a standing ovation as members of the audience chanted “Hillary.”

Obviously, fans of the former presidential candidate were excited to see her there and were quick to post their pictures online.

With Hillary A photo posted by Rolmar Baldonado (@rolmarb) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:09am PST

I tried to say "thank you for everything" but it came out as "thanxowbeka" #stillwithher A photo posted by Catie DiVincenzo (@catiediv) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Work was crazy tonight. The Clinton's were kind and unbelievably gracious. God, I love that woman. #hillaryclinton A photo posted by Jimmy Cochran (@itsjimmycochran) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

After the show, which centers around the lives of 11 New Yorkers, Hillary and Bill headed backstage to meet the cast and pose for pictures.

The cast of @InTransitBway welcomed @HillaryClinton and @BillClinton to the stage last night after the show! A video posted by In Transit Broadway (@intransitbway) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST

It looks like she’s definitely recovered from the election and is ready to take on her next challenge, which may allegedly include a New York mayoral run later this year.