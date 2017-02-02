Bill and Hillary Clinton were met with excitement and cheers during a night out on the town
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Rare People

Bill and Hillary Clinton were met with excitement and cheers during a night out on the town

Article will continue after advertisement

After spending the last couple of months mostly avoiding the public eye, a happy and refreshed looking Hillary Clinton emerged on Wednesday night to visit a Broadway show with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

The two attended the a cappella musical “In Transit” at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The former presidential candidate and former president were met with excitement, and according to reports, Hillary received a standing ovation as members of the audience chanted “Hillary.”

RELATED: The internet can’t handle these pictures of a relaxed Barack Obama sporting flip flops and a backward hat


Obviously, fans of the former presidential candidate were excited to see her there and were quick to post their pictures online.

With Hillary

A photo posted by Rolmar Baldonado (@rolmarb) on

I tried to say "thank you for everything" but it came out as "thanxowbeka" #stillwithher

A photo posted by Catie DiVincenzo (@catiediv) on

Work was crazy tonight. The Clinton's were kind and unbelievably gracious. God, I love that woman. #hillaryclinton

A photo posted by Jimmy Cochran (@itsjimmycochran) on

After the show, which centers around the lives of 11 New Yorkers, Hillary and Bill headed backstage to meet the cast and pose for pictures.

The cast of @InTransitBway welcomed @HillaryClinton and @BillClinton to the stage last night after the show!

A video posted by In Transit Broadway (@intransitbway) on

It looks like she’s definitely recovered from the election and is ready to take on her next challenge, which may allegedly include a New York mayoral run later this year.

Module Voice Image
Elizabeth Vale, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement