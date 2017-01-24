Bill Burr hilariously talks about his daughter and denies that he is in love with Tom Brady

Bill Burr is finally a father and on Monday night he stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about the next few years of his life and his luck as a Patriots fan. He joked that he didn’t even know why he was in the delivery room, saying, “it was like I won a radio contest.”

Burr is from outside of Boston and he often talks about sports in his stand-up shows. Unfortunately for the comic, he was in the hospital when the Patriots were playing in the AFC Championship on Sunday night. The comedian and his wife, Nia Renee Hill welcomed their daughter into the world but have not revealed her name.





