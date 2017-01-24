Bill Burr talks about his new special and his wildly funny bi-weekly podcast

Bill Burr has shot three comedy specials with Netflix and the fourth will be released this year. On Monday night he stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about his new special and his weekly podcast. He shot his newest special in Nashville instead of a northern city like New York or Boston (Burr is from Massachusetts), saying that when he performs in his hometown, “everybody thinks the same way” and he “loses that great element of stand-up.”

RELATED: Bill Burr hilariously talks about his daughter and denies that he is love with Tom Brady





Burr also dished about his podcast, which is essentially a ridiculously funny, hour-long rant that he posts on YouTube. Unlike most other podcasts, Burr doesn’t bring on guests, it’s just him telling listeners what he thinks, sometimes it makes sense and sometimes it doesn’t but it’s pretty much always worth listening to.

RELATED: Bill Burr thinks journalists should just shut up