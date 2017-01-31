Bill Maher explains his greatest regret about how he covered the 2016 presidential election

In an interview with Thrive Global, comedian Bill Maher explained what he considers to be his biggest failure, although fans of President Donald Trump will no doubt see it as one of his greatest successes.

“I failed in my quest to get America to not elect a crazy person president, and I still have not overcome it,” Maher explained in the Q&A.

Elsewhere in the interview, Maher admitted that by the end of the 2016 election cycle and his previous television season, he felt completely burned out.





“At the end of the season last year with the election and all the worries that brought with it, but now that Trump’s president and America has been made great again, I’m completely relaxed!” Maher joked.

In the past, Maher has not minced words when attacking the President of the United States or members of his own liberal political community. On his most recent episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” he went after both sides of the political aisle.

Maher criticized liberals for growing so politically incorrect over the years. Republicans won “the White House, both houses of Congress, and two-thirds of governments and state legislatures,” while liberals “caught Steve Martin calling Carrie Fisher beautiful in a tweet and made him take it down,” Maher opined.

Of the president, Maher’s words were a little more intense.

“What the fuck is going on?” he asked his audience on Friday.