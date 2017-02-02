Blac Chyna celebrates Black History Month with a nude photoshoot designed to show off her “inner Queen”

Blac Chyna kicked off Black History Month with a nude photoshoot to celebrate her heritage, the pictures from which she posted on Instagram, captioning each with one word: “Queen,” “History” and “Bold.” The photos were shot by Orin Fleurimont, and the star donned her naturally curly hair as well as body paint designed by tattoo artist Chris Boykins.

Queen A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:32am PST

History A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Bold A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

“In celebration of Black History Month, I wanted to push out my inner Queen, express my ethnicity and beauty unapologetically!” Chyna told PEOPLE.

This is not the first time Chyna has shown off her figure to the world, most recently sharing some very revealing pictures from another photoshoot done by Fleurimont on Instagram. She has also been documenting her post-baby body transformation, showing fans how she bounced back from giving birth to Dream Kardashian, the daughter she shares with Rob Kardashian.





