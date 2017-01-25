Blac Chyna posed for a very NSFW photoshoot, and boy, it’s something else

Blac Chyna is showing it all off. And we mean all of it!

The mother of two and soon-to-be Kardashian posed for a very sexy photoshoot that left very little to the imagination.

Chyna gave birth to a daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian just two months ago, and by the looks of it, she’s well on her way to getting her body back. Just this weekend she revealed she already lost 30 pounds in a Snapchat video.

In the photos that she shared on Instagram, Chyna is posing in a long, open gown and matching sparkly bra. They were reportedly taken by photographer Orin Fleurimont.

Just when you thought you had seen all of her, she did this.

(h/t Daily Mail)