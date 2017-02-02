Blake Shelton credits his late brother as his biggest inspiration in this “The Voice” promo

Blake Shelton and his “The Voice” co-stars must be feeling pretty nostalgic now that the reality sing-off show is about to begin its 12th season.

In a clip, shared exclusively by “Entertainment Tonight,” the coaches opened up about what inspired them to get into music in the first place.

The subject got veteran coach Blake thinking about his late older brother, Richie Shelton, who died at that age of 24 in a tragic car accident in 1990. At the time, Blake was just 14 years old.





“My biggest musical influence was probably my brother,” said an emotional Blake, “whoever he was listening to, that’s what I listened to. It was so loud.”

Blake’s biggest influence has clearly given him more reason to want to be that kind of inspiration to someone else.

“That’s why it’s so exciting to be a coach on ‘The Voice,’” said Blake. “I genuinely love this job. I love this opportunity. I only have one goal when it comes to this show – to win with an artist. It just feels so good to say to that person, ‘I knew you could do this.’”

Along with Blake, coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys will be back to battle it out following season 11. Gwen Stefani will also return after her previous stints on Seasons 7 and 9. Season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice” premieres on Feb. 27.