Brantley Gilbert explains the balance between his faith and his willingness to kick some ass

Brantley Gilbert’s new album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” is now on sale featuring a batch of songs inspired directly by his life. One song on the album is titled “Bullet in a Bonfire.” It’s a forceful message from Brantley to a guy who’s been beating up his girlfriend. Brantley is ready to kick the guy’s ass for what he’s been doing, and he makes no apologies for singing about it.

Brantley says, “People will argue that all day. ‘You can’t solve anything with violence. You shouldn’t talk about beating people up.’ That’s your opinion. If something happens, and I deem it necessary — literally. It is what it is. If you hurt somebody close to me, and I deem that necessary and that’s how I choose to handle that situation, that’s how I choose to handle that situation whether it’s right or wrong.”





Brantley’s new album closes with a stirring song titled “Three Feet of Water” that’s just about the best gospel song we’ve heard from a country artist in quite some time. So, how does Brantley reconcile singing about beating someone up one minute and praising the Lord the next?

“People ask the question different ways,” Brantley says. “It’s ‘Explain the badass side as opposed to the soft side, or the vulnerable side.’ I don’t know that it’s so much a side if that makes any sense. I enjoy being able to be the ‘What you see is what you get guy.’ What I can tell you is not from a preaching standpoint. I’m more so just being an open book.”

If Brantley’s ever comes across as preachy, he surely doesn’t mean it that way.

He adds, “I can’t give myself that much credit. I don’t think I know enough about what people should or shouldn’t do to preach to them.”

Brantley’s new album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” also features his latest single, “The Weekend.”