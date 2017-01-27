Bristol Palin gushes over thoughtful gifts from husband and son, tests out new pregnancy pillow

Bristol Palin is busy prepping for baby number three! Just a few days after writing a heated response to the Women’s March on Washington, the well-known Republican woman showed off the gifts recently given to her by her husband Dakota Meyer and 8-year-old son Tripp, whom she shares with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

RELATED: After this weekend’s world-wide Women’s Marches, Bristol Palin had “3 serious questions for the feminist movement”

“My son and husband always making me feel like a princess after a long day of work, so excited about this pregnancy pillow,” she captioned a collage of three pictures on Instagram.





My son and husband always making me feel like a princess after a long day of work, so excited about this pregnancy pillow 😍🤗🐷🍰 A photo posted by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

The top photo features the expecting mother testing out a pregnancy pillow while getting cozy with Tripp. She showed off a sweet note that Tripp left on her coffee maker, which reads “best mom ever.” In addition, Meyer gave his wife a dozen roses, eleven red and one white.

The couple frequently posts endearing messages about each other on social media. In fact, just few days ago, Palin further bragged about her precious family by sharing another photo on Instagram, this time featuring the entire foursome and captioning it “family” with a heart.

family❤️ A photo posted by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

RELATED: Bristol Palin slammed the “sissies” who won’t perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration